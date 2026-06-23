How Does Aaron Wiggins' Departure Shake Up The OKC Thunder Rotation?

Oklahoma City’s first big move of the offseason could have major implications going into next season.

On Sunday night, it was confirmed that the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks. It was a trade that needed to happen, as OKC was in danger of being affected by the second apron. It will be hard to see Wiggins in another uniform after he helped the Thunder achieve their first-ever championship in 2025, but Oklahoma City must now develop a game plan that doesn’t involve him.

With Wiggins' departure, the Thunder will have some minutes to divvy out to the remaining players in the lineup, and these minutes could be used in a variety of different ways, giving more opportunities to players and creating new lineups.

The first lineup you have to think about is one that involves both the Thunder’s future draft pick and possibly even Thomas Sorber. It has been rumored that OKC is looking for size in this year’s draft and will be looking for a player with immediate impact on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Thunder’s second unit could see the addition of the Thunder’s future rookie in the rotation, or maybe even the 6-foot-9 Sorber, who is set to make his debut this coming season as well. Jaylin Williams, who is able to stretch the floor, would likely move to a stretch forward spot instead of the big man in the small ball second group, allowing Sorber and the future Thunder player to possibly split time down low.

Moving Wiggins also gives more young players minutes to continue to grow in their game. The Thunder were a very backcourt-heavy squad that was struggling to find minutes for everyone, but now that seems possible.

Developing guards like Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain will now have more minutes this upcoming season to develop their game and truly get to the next level. There might even be a couple more minutes to let Nikola Topic in the rotation for a bit to truly see what he can do.

It will definitely be an adjustment now that the Thunder no longer have Wiggins to rely on after he came up big for them multiple times throughout the season. However, players will continue to step up and will now have more opportunities to develop and make the Thunder the best they have ever been.