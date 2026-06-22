Aaron Wiggins Trade Marks a First for OKC Thunder After 2025 Title

Oklahoma City’s offseason is underway, and its first move also marked a first for the organization.

On Sunday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Thunder have agreed to send Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for a couple of future second-round picks. After falling out of the postseason rotation, Wiggins’ departure wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but his departure is certainly a tough one for Thunder fans.

Spending the first five years of his career in Oklahoma City after being taken with the 55th pick in 2021, Wiggins turned into a fan favorite. Perhaps to be most remembered for his post-championship speech on parade day last year, Wiggins’ impact on the Thunder will live on in the form of the banner that hangs in Paycom Center.

That title is what makes this a first for the Thunder. Over the past year, the Thunder have seen four players from the title team depart: Ousmane Dieng, Dillon Jones, Adam Flagler and Alex Ducas.

While those guys will continue to be a part of NBA history, none of those four were key contributors for the Thunder in that 2025 title run. So, for the first time, the Thunder are letting go of someone who made a significant impact on the team’s lone championship squad.

In the 2025 postseason, Wiggins averaged 6 points and 2.3 rebounds while nailing 36.2% of his shots from beyond the arc. While his averages weren’t eye-opening, he had some big performances for the Thunder after emerging as the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the 2024-25 regular season at 12 points per game.

In the 2025 playoffs, Wiggins had five double-digit scoring performances, including an 18-point outing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Also putting up 14 in Game 5 of those Finals, it’s not a stretch to say the Thunder don’t get past the Pacers without his contributions.

While losing Wiggins is the first time Oklahoma City has lost a key contributor from the title run, it may not be the last time the Thunder have to send out a beloved champion this summer. With the futures of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and others up in the air, this offseason of change could soon take another 2025 champion with it.

Regardless of whether Wiggins is alone or will soon be joined by another 2025 champion in changing teams this offseason, that squad will always be a major part of the Thunder’s story.