How OKC Thunder Can Help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't lying when he said he has the answers to the test; he just has to see the questions first. Well, he is well versed in type of questions on JJ Redick's pop quiz during this second round playoff series where the Thunder superstar has been held to 20 points, two rebounds, four assists and five turnovers per game while shooting 53% from the floor, 25% from beyond the arc and 75% from the charity stripe on just six attempts per tilt in the first two games of this best of seven set.

This has not stopped the Thunder from taking a 2-0 lead in the second round series, in convincing fashion with a pair of 18-point victories.

Though Redick has once again been able to squeeze every ounce of defensive ability out of this limited roster and short-handed rotation to bottle up the Thunder superstar. After dominating the first round series against the Suns to the tune of 33.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 stocks and just 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting a jaw-dropping 55% from the floor, 31% from distance and 89% at the charity stripe in the four-game sweep of Phoenix, it hasn't resulted in such success against the Purple and Gold.

This is largely due to the Lakers' impressive display of defending without fouling, staying out of harm's way by not getting behind the play despite the fact that they are showing Gilgeous-Alexander two or three bodies at a time when he touches the rock. Marcus Smart deserves plenty of credit for this early series showing with his ball denial and suffocating coverage of the reigning NBA MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient as a scorer in Game 2, foul trouble on top of the Thunder missing high-quality looks led to the superstar not boasting a gaudy stat line. However, there are still ways the Bricktown Ballers can make life easier on the reigning NBA MVP.

The Oklahoma City Thunder can lean back on what worked so well on the road against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of Game 4 during the NBA Finals.

When Gilgeous-Alexander went for 15 points in that fourth quarter to salvage the Thunder from being on the ropes down 3-1 in the Finals, it stole headlines. But it was set up by the guard to guard screening action between the superstar and Jalen Williams.

The Thunder leaned on Williams to keep them in the contest and continue to earn the respect of the Pacers perimeter defenders. This forced Andrew Nembhard to switch onto Williams with Gilgeous-Alexander setting the screen to get Aaron Nesmith switched onto the superstar, where he went to work.

Oklahoma City can deploy the same strategy with Gilgeous-Alexander screening for Ajay Mitchell to take Austin Reaves, Luke Kennard, or whoever the Purple and Gold deploy on him onto Gilgeous-Alexander? If Los Angeles refuses to switch, it can cause enough confusion for an even easier time for Mitchell to get going as a scorer on breakdowns.

Mitchell will also remain key in starting actions for Oklahoma City and getting Gilgeous-Alexander the ball in comfortable spots to shoot the gap and attack hard and decisively with the ball in his hands and take the advantage back of the swarming Purple and Gold in a setting to get the Lakers behind the play and in position to foul or concede easier buckets to the reigning NBA MVP.

Another way the Thunder can change how they have operated to this point in the series is by relentlessly going to the high pick-and-roll with Gilgeous-Alexander partnered with Isaiah Hartenstein. Not only does Hartenstein set wipe away screens, but if the Lakers blitz off the screen, Gilgeous-Alexander can flip a pocket pass to the playmaking big man who is now playing four on three in the half-court.

Lastly, with more off-ball movement when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor and perhaps less defensive-slanted lineups around him –– such as giving him more time alongside Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe, Chet Holmgren and company, who are true offensive play finishers –– the Lakers have done a good job of funneling shots to shaky-distance shooters and it has helped them despite the blowouts. During the Thunder's 11-4 run to start Game 2, Oklahoma City was 1-for-7 from downtown on all clean looks, which could've blown the game out even earlier.

The Thunder are obviously still in a great spot. Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to play winning basketball; not much truly has to change about his games, but there are ways for Mark Daigneault and company to make life easier on the superstar as the series shifts to L.A.