OKC Thunder Flex Largest Margin of Error in NBA vs. Lakers

It was an 18-point win for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the second round series. As Lakers head coach JJ Redick and Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault emptied the benches and the final seconds ticked off the clock inside the Paycom Center, it didn't feel like anyone in Bricktown felt the Thunder had played their best basketball, despite the blowout.

This moved the Oklahoma City Thunder to 5-0 during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Thunder have never trailed by more than nine points, nor has Oklahoma City fallen behind in the second half of any of these first five games. A postseason of dominance for OKC, which boasts a plus-18.4 net rating during the postseason, second only to the New York Knicks at plus-19.4.

The Thunder started slow against the Purple and Gold in Game 1, seeing Los Angeles sprint out to a 7-0 run to begin the contest. The turnovers piled up in uncharacteristic fashion, and the Lakers actually generated a surprising amount of high shot quality chances on the offensive end while Oklahoma City took two and a half quarters to truly adjust and operate their scoring attack.

Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his fast ball, only scoring 18 points against the Lakers' swarming defense. The Purple and Gold had great ball denial for 94 feet, sent two and three bodies at Gilgeous-Alexander all game, stayed in front of the reigning NBA MVP while being physical without fouling, as they never got behind the play and kept Gilgeous-Alexander to just a trio of free throw attempts while forcing an alarming seven turnovers from the typical low-turnover point guard who only averaged 2.2 a game. For most teams, a performance like that from their superstar, down their no. 2 scoring option, as Jalen Williams was in street clothes nursing a Grade 1 hamstring strain, it would've sunk them. For this NBA title-contending juggernaut? It wasn't even enough resistance to stop Oklahoma City from blowing out LA.

Down Williams, the Thunder lacked the defensive disruption that he brings to the table on top of his scale-able size to contain LeBron James, who ended up going for 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal on 70% shooting from the floor and 3-for-6 from deep in 37 minutes of action. James benefited at times from the high-pace tempo of this contest that actually favored the Lakers early on, where the Thunder typically thrives. Another area Oklahoma City needs to clean up moving forward. Yet still, the final score reflects a blowout.

With a better showing protecting the basketball, in transition, at the point of attack defensively and gaudier numbers from Gilgeous-Alexander, the sky is the limit for Oklahoma City who already has a Game 1 blowout win under their belt. Still, in a game most walk away feeling as if the Bricktown Ballers posted a C+ performance in. It goes to show the extremely high margin of error the Thunder have making them the most dominate team in basketball.