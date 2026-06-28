How Reduced Regular Season Role Could Benefit Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s big man rotation could look much different next season, and its starter’s role should reflect that.

On Friday night, the Thunder made their biggest move of the offseason thus far, reportedly agreeing to a deal to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein for three years and $75 million. Locking down the team’s starting big man for the foreseeable future was a critical and expected move for the Thunder.

With Hartenstein now set to return, the Thunder can also begin looking at how their frontcourt rotation will look next season. After spending the 2025-26 season with the trio of Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams playing most of the minutes at the five, the Thunder’s commitment to the double-big look will be on display next season.

With rookies Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara entering the fold, the Thunder will have five big men on the roster expected to play some role next season. Of course, that also means the minutes distribution will look a bit different as Oklahoma City adds in a couple of pieces who need playing time to properly develop.

Naturally, that should lead to fewer minutes for Hartenstein in the regular season. Although he just committed his next few seasons to the Thunder, a reduced role for Hartenstein in the 82-game stretch shouldn’t be viewed as a bad thing.

Since arriving in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein has been a regular starter and a critical piece of the team’s rebounding success. Also adding some playmaking in the post and veteran leadership, Hartenstein ultimately was added for one reason: postseason success.

While Hartenstein has spent most of his tenure with the Thunder also being a superb regular season player, he’s still made his biggest mark in the postseason. Much like Alex Caruso, who ramps up from being an average player to one of the best role players in basketball in the playoffs, Hartenstein could be in a perfect position to take on a smaller regular season load.

Last season, Caruso went from 18.2 minutes per game in the regular season to 23.5 in the playoffs. Considering Hartenstein is still expected to start, his minutes likely won’t dip too much from his 24.2 a night in 2026, but a few extra nights with under 20 minutes of action could be helpful in the long run, especially considering he played only 47 games last season, mostly dealing with a calf injury.

With the Thunder still relying on Hartenstein heavily for his postseason success, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams still improving, and the need for extra minutes for Mara and Sorber, cutting into the German big man’s role for the first 82 games could be a perfect solution.