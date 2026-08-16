OKC Thunder's Offseason Moves Should Take Pressure Off Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City’s rotation will look a bit different next season, and it could mean a lighter load for one of the team’s most important players.

Throughout the summer, the Thunder’s offseason has been defined by their departures. Sending out Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to get under the second apron and lessen their financial burden, the Thunder’s outlook for next season has largely been centered around who will replace their spots in the rotation.

However, the Thunder are also set for some big changes inside. With Thomas Sorber set to return from a torn ACL next season and Aday Mara joining the fold as Oklahoma City’s lottery pick this year, the team will have a much larger center rotation than it had in years past.

While that might not change much for the postseason, it should lead to a smaller load for Isaiah Hartenstein throughout the regular season. A near-constant piece of the starting five since his arrival in the 2024 offseason, Hartenstein re-signed for another three years over the summer and will continue to be a significant piece of Oklahoma City’s championship hopes.

Averaging 24.2 minutes per game across 47 regular season contests last season, Hartenstein’s calf strains pushed him in and out of the lineup all year. With only Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams on most nights, plus the occasional appearances from Branden Carlson, Oklahoma City’s center rotation was still heavily dependent on Hartenstein.

Next season, Sorber and Mara won’t necessarily force some overhaul of the big man rotation, but they should give the Thunder some much-needed depth inside. Perhaps most importantly, they’ll take some of the pressure off Hartenstein, Holmgren and Williams, who have all suffered injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Even when Hartenstein is on the floor, he may not have to play as big of a role throughout the regular season. With so many big men on the roster and a scarcity of wings, the Thunder will likely be running double-big lineups much more frequently than previous years.

That means Hartenstein will likely be paired with Sorber or Mara with some frequency, giving him a chance to play alongside another big who can ideally share some of his strengths. After coming to Oklahoma City to effectively save the team’s rebounding in 2024, getting some extra help on the glass could be a welcome sight next season.

Ultimately, Hartenstein will still be a critical piece of any postseason run for Oklahoma City, but the Thunder’s offseason should help take some pressure off him for the 82-game grind.