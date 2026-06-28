The OKC Thunder Must Find Minutes For Thomas Sorber Next Season

The Thunder can’t forget about a young player who could be perfect for their lineup.

The offseason has been a journey for Oklahoma City, as the Thunder have parted ways with two solid role players in Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, but have been able to retain a key asset in Isaiah Hartenstein. In the midst of the Thunder’s contract madness, they have also managed to have one of the best NBA Draft classes in the league.

As Oklahoma City is beginning to determine how they are going to approach next season with the roster shakeups, it can’t forget about a certain player who has major upside in Thomas Sorber.

Sorber was selected with the No. 15 pick in last year’s draft, but unfortunately, he tore his ACL before the season even started, ruling him out for his potential rookie year. Now, Sorber is expected to make his official debut this upcoming season, and the Thunder must remember that the forward out of Georgetown could be a huge help for the squad.

OKC took Aday Mara at No. 12 in this year’s draft, seeming to take a spot that OKC had selected Sorber for the previous year, but there is definitely room for the two to now play beside each other.

Sorber was selected last year to help hold down the middle in the Thunder’s second team, as Jaylin Williams was the lone one player roaming the paint in the small-ball lineup. However, now that OKC is debuting Sorber and Mara next season, the Thunder could have a solid lineup with Williams moving to the three with the departure of Joe and Wiggins.

The 6-foot-9 Sorber could mold into OKC’s defensive identity well, as he averaged two blocks and 1.5 steals during his season at Georgetown. He would also aid in OKC’s rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game.

These positives are something that the Thunder must at least test the waters with. With Joe and Wiggins freeing up minutes in the rotation, OKC now has the room to give Sorber minutes to see how he develops and meshes with the Thunder’s game plan. The big man could prove to be useful against the Thunder’s more physical opponents down the line, like the San Antonio Spurs.

With all the chaos that has occurred during the offseason, the Thunder must remember another trick up their sleeve in Sorber. The big man from Georgetown could round out OKC’s second lineup this season and could truly be pivotal throughout the season.