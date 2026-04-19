How Social Media Reacted to OKC Thunder’s Blowout Game 1 Win Over Suns
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The Thunder kicked off their postseason on Sunday afternoon, taking the floor against the Phoenix Suns for Game 1. Fresh off their first title since relocation, Oklahoma City is hoping for another extended postseason run.
Things started off well for OKC, with the squad grabbing a blowout win over Phoenix in its debut action. Jalen Williams would help to start the run, hitting a triple and getting a steal-and-slam for the five-point swing. From there, it was all Thunder, as the team would coast to 39-point lead, eventually seeing it's third-team players finish the game.
Williams has seen a roller-coaster season, missing the first chunk of the season due to a wrist injury, before suffering back-to-back hamstring strains that saw his mobility lessened. Now, Williams is seemingly a full go, using his premier athleticism to make a difference for OKC.
The Thunder would win 119-84 in total, capping its third-straight postseason opener with a win, having beaten the Pelicans and Grizzlies in previous season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't see a stellar game by his standards, scoring just 25 points on 18 shots, though his co-stars in Williams and Chet Holmgren were able to star alongside him. Williams continued to add in his stellar two-way game on the wing, going for 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Holmgren anchored the paint with 16 points on 50% shooting, with two steals and blocks apiece.
The Thunder's defense was also a major highlight, holding Phoenix's trio of stars to lesser scoring nights. Devin Booker added 23 points on 17 shots, Jalen Green added 17 points on 16 shots, and Dillon Brooks scored just 18 points on 22 shots. The Thunder's perimeter trio of Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace more than did its job, flying around and limiting quality shots on Phoenix's end.
In pairing both offense and defense together, the Thunder forced 19 turnovers in total, grabbing 34 points off those.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the game:
The Thunder will look to do the very same in Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT. There will be a two-day break, before the teams move on to Phoenix for games 3 and 4.
Should the Thunder continue its success through the rest of the first round, they're looking at a matchup against either the Rockets or Lakers, who are amid thier own first-round bout with LA up 1-0.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK