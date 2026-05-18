Injury Report: OKC Thunder Return to Full Health as Spurs List Two Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals tonight, looking to punch their ticket to a second consecutive Finals.

This is set to be far-and-away the most difficult of the postseason for the Thunder, who have dispatched of the Suns and Lakers in just four games apiece. Even with now two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing slightly below his personal standards, OKC has been formiddable.

The injury report is set to have a massive effect on the series outcome, with both teams battling through various injuries through the season and into the Playoffs.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of Game 1:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

De'Aaron Fox — Questionable: Right ankle soreness

Luka Kornet — Questionable: Left foot soreness

For the first time since Game 2 of the first round, the Thunder are again fully healthy, with only rookie Thomas Sorber listed due to his season-long ACL injury.

The notable exclusion is Jalen Williams, who has been hampered in the postseason with his third bout of a hamstring injury. Williams announced his status in a vlog posted days ago, though ESPN's Shams Charania made his return to the lineup official with a Sunday-evening tweet.

"I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all," Williams said. "I'm actually taking extra days now then what was even originally planned because we were up 3-0 (on the Lakers), so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we have to play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

Williams was crucial to the team's title hopes last season and will be again this go round, having averaging 17.1 points per game on the season.

The Spurs interestingly list two players as questionable to play Monday, one in All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, and the other backup big Luke Kornet.

Fox has been dealing with knee soreness since a tweak in Round 2, but was able to give Game 6 a go, scoring 21 points on 80% shooting overall. Kornet, the team's interior reinforcement with Wembanyama out, is questionable to play with foot soreness. Both would be hits to the Spurs' overall depth, though losing Fox would be a series-altering for a few reasons.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off Game 1 in Oklahoma City, OK, at 7:30 p.m. CT.