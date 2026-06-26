Is Isaiah Joe Trade a Sign OKC Thunder Should be Aggressive in Trade Market?

Oklahoma City has sent out a player for the second time this offseason, and it could be a sign that it should be on the market to bring in some more talent.

On Friday morning, the Thunder agreed to a deal to trade Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks. After sending Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta for the same return just before the NBA Draft, Oklahoma City has now opened another roster spot and saved some more money in the process.

From here, the Thunder’s offseason could be straightforward. Considering Joe and Wiggins were effectively non-factors in the team’s postseason run this season, they were among the top names anticipated to be in trade rumors this offseason.

Including the Thunder’s two first-round picks, Oklahoma City now has 12 players set for next season. Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams all have team options that Oklahoma City will have to decide on in the next few days.

If the Thunder don’t mind the financial situation that comes with it, they could effectively end their offseason by opting into all three and having a full 15-man roster set for next season. However, if they want to change up the contract situation a bit, which appears likely, at least one, if not all, of the three will have their options declined.

That, of course, could open the possibility of the Thunder pursuing talent elsewhere, likely through the trade market. Considering Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins each were dealt for two second-round picks, it signals that the trade market might not be all that robust for players in that tier.

Likely looking for help on the wing or at forward after their offseason moves thus far, the Thunder might be able to get a cheap addition at a necessary spot while perhaps sending out one of their team option players in a sign-and-trade or opting in and dealing them. With neither the Wiggins nor Joe trades finalized, the Thunder could even turn either deal into a three-teamer if they can find a trade candidate they like in the near future.

In any case, Oklahoma City’s rather underwhelming return for Wiggins and Joe are an example of how role players might be easier to acquire now than in previous years. If all it takes for a contender to grab an elite 3-point shooter is two second-round picks, the price of help via trade for the Thunder might not be as steep as it once seemed.