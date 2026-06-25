OKC Thunder Still Set for Relatively Quiet Offseason Amid Recent NBA Chaos

Oklahoma City is having its most active offseason in a couple of years, but it still doesn’t compare to some of the action around the league.

Around the NBA, the offseason is in full swing, and there have already been some huge moves and big surprises in the under two weeks since the New York Knicks captured the NBA title. Most recently, the Charlotte Hornets’ decision to move LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves stole headlines around the league.

Add in the plethora of draft-day deals, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move to Miami and Julius Randle’s trade to Brooklyn, the NBA has been anything but quiet since the start of the offseason. Considering the rumors surrounding stars like Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard, things won’t be quieting down anytime soon.

The Thunder entered the offseason anticipated to be one of the most active teams in the league, with some potential big changes to come. With the uncertain immediate futures of Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, coupled with the potential extension for Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City will have some key decisions to make in the coming days and weeks.

However, those decisions won’t be catching the headlines like some of their rivals’ moves. Even in an incredibly active offseason for Oklahoma City’s standards, it won’t come close to the activity and blockbuster dealings that are happening around the league.

While some contenders in the Thunder’s position might’ve felt some urgency to answer big moves from some of their potential challengers with a splash of their own, Sam Presti appears confident that his team needs to simply focus on itself. It makes perfect sense why Oklahoma City wouldn’t be reactionary to any big deals that go down.

As it stands, the Thunder will be among the title favorites next season and likely for years to come. With a star core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, paired with one of the deepest rosters in the league, the Thunder don’t need to go star hunting.

Replenishing young talent will likely be the main way of reloading in the coming years, and having a stash of picks that allows for Presti to grab guys like Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz could be the key to keeping the contention window open for as long as possible.

Perhaps one of these big moves around the league will be enough to get a team over the hump in the next few years, but Oklahoma City is content to watch the chaos around it and remain focused on marginal moves.