Despite an injury-riddled season that has dampened Oklahoma City's 2026-27 expectations, there have still be a few bright spots for the Thunder.

The team's young players have been forced to take up larger roles in Mark Daigneault's rotation, which his led to encouraging results for rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz.

Following injuries to Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have made multiple additions to help bolster the team's depth. Two young players, Micah Peavy and Nique Clifford, have each contributed for OKC after Peavy was signed to a two-way deal and Clifford was acquired in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Through his first four games with the Thunder, Clifford hasn't been a star, but seems to be settling in with a new team. The former first-round pick logged his best performance with Oklahoma City on Sunday, Nov. 15, against the team that traded him to OKC.

In the Thunder's 125-103 victory, Clifford tallied nine points, three rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. The second-year wing played nearly 24 minutes on Sunday, his first time logging more than 20 minutes of action since being traded to the Thunder.

After averaging 1.6 points and an assist while shooting 35.3% from the field and 12.5% from 3-point range in 6.3 minutes per game across eight appearances with the Kings in 2026-27, Clifford is averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc in 17.8 minutes per game across his first four appearances with the Thunder.

Clifford was selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by Sacramento, using a pick that OKC traded to the Kings.

The former Colorado State standout averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.8% and 33.3% from deep in 75 games and 28 starts as a rookie. Now, after falling out of the Kings' rotation, Clifford could be settling into a spot in the Thunder's rotation.

As the former first-roun pick continues to get more in-game opportunites with his new team, Clifford's play could continue to improve, as well. While it is unlikely that the second-year wing turns into a star for OKC, he could be a valuable role player for Daigneault and company, especially during the current campaign.