Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tabbed OKC Thunder Season a 'Failure'

It is all over but the crying for the Oklahoma City Thunder who saw their season end in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the young San Antonio Spurs. These two squads are poised to run the next half-decade plus of the Western Conference built around young cores of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren battling with Victor Wembanyama, Steph Castle and Dylan Harper. With plenty of role players who will make long-term impacts and most who will cycle through this series, they each have young bench bosses that you trust pacing the sidelines in Mark Daigneault and Mitch Johnson.

While the sting of Saturday's 111-103 loss is still fresh, you can not lose sight of what a great position each team is in going forward. Not even 12 months ago, the NBA world was willing to crown this Thunder core as the future of the NBA just as quickly as they bestowed the honor onto San Antonio in the midst of this impressive playoff run.

The Thunder have sat as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for three straight seasons, the best mark in the NBA the past two regular seasons, and put together back-to-back 60-win campaigns for the first time in NBA history, only losing four more games than they did a year ago, despite being one of the most injured teams in the NBA this season.

While conducting exit interviews, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar was asked about how he evaluates this 2025-26 campaign and he simply chalked it up as a failure.

"I mean, like it was a failure. Like I failed at my goal. I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve. But through my experiences, I learned the most from myself, and it makes me have the greatest increases of my career when I fail my goal and don't get what I want, and I look at this no differently. I didn't get where I wanted to go this season. There's a reason for that. Now I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again," Gilgeous-Alexander said matter-of-factly at exit interviews.

While these can be seen as harsh words, it makes sense for one of the league's best players, knowing the roster he has around him, to be in a championship-or-bust mindset and thinking anything less than repeating is a failure.

However, without Gilgeous-Alexander's competitive spirit, this scribe struggles to label the 2025-26 campaign a total failure given the injuries. Though, you can never expect a two-time NBA MVP to lean on that explaination. It certainly feels like a missed opportunity for Oklahoma City, which, on paper, had enough to win it all and almost did.