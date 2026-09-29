Jalen Williams Has Something To Prove To Himself, Not The World

The star Thunder wing isn’t worried about proving himself to anyone.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are less than a month away from the start of the NBA season and are looking to take home their second championship in three years. There are many things that are uncertain about this season with new additions to the roster, but OKC hopes to have a familiar face back in Jalen Williams.

Williams had a tough battle with injuries last year as he only played in 33 regular-season games. He would then try to make a triumphant return in the postseason, but would only end up playing in five games before once again sustaining a hamstring injury. However, Williams seems ready to go once again, but isn’t looking for any praise from anyone this season.

“Remind people of how good I am? I guess, yeah,” Williams said on Monday during media day. “Yeah, I would definitely say that, but it's also more just I'm more excited to remind myself that I play basketball, if that makes sense. I've never sat out that long. So I'm more just excited to go hoop again. I know what I am, so I'm not too concerned about trying to prove to somebody -- we've all seen it. I'm just excited to prove that I can play healthy and do that whole thing and move on. I'm just excited to get going, bro.”

Williams has definitely proved in his career that he is one of the best in the league. During his sophomore season, he averaged 21.4 points per game and was named to the All-NBA Third Team, along with helping lead Oklahoma City to its first-ever championship. Additionally, Williams played well this year when he did see the court. The wing averaged a solid 14.4 points on a spectacular shooting split of 51.8% from the floor and 41.7% from the field.

His solid play has shown that Williams doesn’t have to prove just how good he is to anyone, but proving he can stay healthy might be all it takes for OKC to take home another trophy. The Thunder pushed the Spurs to seven games in the conference finals without Williams there for most of it, and if he had stayed healthy, he could’ve been a major X factor.

Williams staying healthy this coming year is a top priority not only for himself, but for the team, because if he’s successful, then they’ll be the team to beat once again.