Jalen Williams' Clutch Play Could Elevate OKC Thunder in 2026-27

Oklahoma City will look a bit different next season, but its clutch play may receive an overlooked boost.

Last season, the Thunder were the league’s best team, winning 64 games to earn home-court advantage throughout the postseason for the second straight year. As the Thunder look to achieve that feat for the third year in a row, they may again need to have a great record in the clutch.

In 2025-26, the Thunder were among the league’s best in tight games, going 24-10 in clutch games. Defined as games within five points in the last five minutes, the Thunder’s 70.6% winning percentage in those matchups ranked second in the league, behind only the Lakers.

That sort of dominance when the game is on the line helped earn Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Clutch Player of the Year award. While the two-time MVP will be leading the Thunder into those clutch battles again next season, Jalen Williams should also give the team a significant boost.

Throughout last season, the Thunder were missing their All-NBA forward for large chunks of the year. With Williams only managing to play in 33 games, the Thunder were often missing their second-best creator in clutch situations.

While the Thunder played in 34 clutch games last season, Williams was only on the floor in those situations 10 times, helping the Thunder to a 7-3 record. Ideally, Williams will be on the court for much more than just 33 games next season, and he should be a massive help in those tight games.

Along with taking some of the pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams being on the floor in those situations should help the Thunder get some valuable reps for the postseason. After Oklahoma City’s struggles in the conference finals, it became clear that the team’s title hopes rely on Williams playing, and if he can put together some big performances in clutch time, it should only help give him and the team more confidence.

Considering Gilgeous-Alexander won Clutch Player of the Year last season, it would be no surprise to see teams go all-out to get the ball in someone else’s hands. And as capable as Ajay Mitchell and others are, the Thunder are more than comfortable with letting Williams take control in those moments.

Williams’ return to the floor has been the subject of many storylines regarding the Thunder’s upcoming season, but his clutch play has often been overlooked; yet it could be what swings Oklahoma City’s 2026-27 campaign.