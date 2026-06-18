Jalen Williams Must Continue To Grow, Even Amidst Injury Recovery

The Thunder star can’t settle for getting back to normal.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a big offseason, as they are looking to get back to the NBA Finals next season after falling short this year in the conference finals. OKC has a lot of roster decisions with big signings looming about, as well as the NBA Draft approaching rapidly, but those don’t appear to be the key factor in Oklahoma City returning to the top.

A big hindrance of the Thunder this year was all the injuries they had to deal with. One player in particular that OKC definitely missed was Jalen Williams. Williams was only able to see the court in 33 games during the offseason, and only appeared in five games in the postseason.

Many believe that Williams being present for the entirety of the conference playoffs could have led to a different ending for OKC, but unfortunately, the Thunder will never know. Oklahoma City is hoping that next season, Williams is able to get back on track, but he can’t just settle for his old play.

Yes, Williams, during the 2024-25 season, was one of the best players in the NBA as he averaged 21.9 points per game and made the All-NBA Third Team, but this can’t be the peak of the Thunder wing’s career. He’s only 25 years old and still has plenty of time to continue to grow, and must do so.

Williams has shown flashes that he can be the best player on the court in the biggest moments, as he was a crucial piece in OKC winning its first-ever title during the 2024-25 season. This includes his legendary Game 5 NBA Finals game, where he put up 40 points in a big Thunder win.

If Williams was able to put up these kinds of numbers on the biggest stage of the world, imagine what else he is capable of. Coming into this season, Williams was expected to make yet another leap and take his spot as easily the best second option in the league, and even one of the best players in it. Now, with the plan delayed one year, Williams and OKC will have to make sure it finally comes into the light instead of fading away altogether.

Nobody will be harder on Williams to get back than himself, but he must remember that the old Williams isn’t the goal, but a new Williams that can improve the Thunder greatly.