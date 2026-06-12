OKC Thunder's Injury Issues Example of League-Wide Phenomenon

The Oklahoma City Thunder's quest for a repeat of NBA glory ended early in the 2025-26 season, with the team falling in seven games to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Just one win away from becoming the first team to reach back-to-back NBA Finals this decade, OKC fell by a slim margin.

Despite still being favored in the series, the Thunder's loss continued to prove the constant trend that has occurred in the Association in recent years. The winner of the league continues to be who was least affected by the injury bug come time for postseason action, instead of the common favorite throughout the year.

Oklahoma City was the third-most-injured team in the NBA in 2025-26, paying the price come time to play the challenging young San Antonio roster. In fact, the Thunder were without both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell in the team's biggest games last season, with the duo missing the bulk of the Conference Finals.

OKC missed at least one starter for most of the season, being forced to roll out different lineups consistently. Health has cost the Thunder plenty of time to grow throughout the years.

"I think we lost out on a lot of team development," Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said in his end-of-season presser. "When we play 31 different starting lineups, the lack of continuity with our main guys."

At the same time, OKC has been the beneficiary of remaining healthy at the correct time just last season. The team ran through multiple highly difficult matchups without losing key players due to injury, despite Williams dealing with a torn wrist ligament all postseason long.

Oklahoma City benefitted from injuries to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton during its NBA Finals run, but still did the job needed when required to. Instead, other teams benefited from the Thunder's misfortune the following year.

"So, you know, the rotation, the nine or ten guys that were playing in the playoffs last year, I think we had them available for seven or eight games this year," Presti said. "So at some point it kind of tips a little bit. It's not an excuse because we still could have gone to the Finals, obviously, we pushed ourselves to get to that point, and I'm really proud of that."

Despite being at the mercy of the common phenomenon this season, OKC looks to be ready for more challenges for the upcoming season.