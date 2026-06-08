Jalen Williams Must Make Leap in Key Area to Take Next Step for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is heading into next season looking to get back to the top of the NBA mountain, and one of its stars could make a key leap to make that happen.

Going into next season, the Thunder will likely have a roster that looks a bit different than their title defense. With several players’ futures uncertain as the offseason enters its early stages and multiple draft picks at the Thunder’s disposal, it’s tough to predict how Sam Presti will approach these decisions.

However, the Thunder will still be heading into next season relying on their star power in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. After missing most of the season with various injuries, Williams will be looking to get healthy this offseason and prepare for another potential breakout season in 2026-27.

Already with the makings of a two-way star, Williams’ game has few weaknesses, but he could certainly add to his strengths. One of the key areas that could take him from star to superstar is his free-throw shooting.

Throughout his career, Williams has managed to nail a solid 80.8% of his free throws. However, he hasn’t been able to get to the charity stripe at a high volume to take advantage of his good shooting from there.

This season, Williams shot a career-best 83.7% on his free throws, but he only took 3.9 per game, a slight drop from his 4.3 attempts in 2025. For Williams to become a true offensive star in the league, he needs to find more ways to draw contact and get to the stripe.

With one of the best in the game by his side in Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams has seen how getting to the line can be such a luxury and a skill. Although it’d be ideal for Williams to continue working on his jumper and getting back into a rhythm from range next season, his ability to get downhill will only become more valuable if he can draw some more fouls.

Perhaps that was something he was ready to perfect a bit this season before a plethora of injuries stole his momentum away at every stop. Ultimately, Williams will need a healthy season in 2026-27 to reach his potential next year, but finding ways to perfect his driving game by getting to the stripe could make him a true second superstar for the Thunder.

Getting to the free-throw line is a skill, and Williams will only become more dangerous as he finds ways to increase his volume at the stripe.