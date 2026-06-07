How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Win Third MVP Next Season

Oklahoma City’s superstar is coming off another special season, but it’s not too early to look at how he could make some history in 2027.

After a Western Conference Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are set for an offseason that will surely feature some changes. While there will be some players who come and go over the next few weeks, the Thunder’s key to winning a title will be their star power.

With a couple of All-Stars in the frontcourt in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have one of the best young cores in basketball, but it’s all tied together by the elite play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Next season, the Thunder’s leader is likely going to be focused on how to get back to the top of the basketball world as he looks to win a second championship.

While he’s likely to be focused on the team’s goals, he also could have a real shot at winning a third straight MVP. Based on the state of the league alone, Gilgeous-Alexander should have a solid shot and be in the thick of the MVP race next season.

Of course, narratives and voter fatigue can always come into play, and the Thunder star may be uniquely positioned to go for his third straight MVP. Throughout NBA history, winning three straight MVPs has been incredibly rare, with only three players earning the honor: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

Since Bird won MVP in 1986 to cap off his run of three straight wins, no other player has managed to do so. In the four decades since, there have been nine times when a player has won back-to-back MVPs without getting a third straight.

Gilgeous-Alexander would be No. 10 on the list if he doesn’t earn the trophy again next season. For him to secure a third straight MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander likely wouldn’t need to make any individual improvements.

Instead, a similar season to his past two would need to be coupled with a dominant Thunder season. Considering Oklahoma City’s poor injury luck this season and the potential redemption arc after falling short of another Finals trip, Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP hopes could hinge on his team’s ability to flirt with 70 wins.

With the NBA's 65-game rule also in play, the MVP race could shift dramatically if any of Gilgeous-Alexander's competitors miss significant time. Considering guys like Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic will likely be among his top challengers next season, injuries could certainly influence the award discussion.

With so much left to be decided in the offseason, it might be a bit ambitious to put the Thunder back into those talks, but reaching that win total could be more than enough to get another MVP trophy in Oklahoma City in 2027.