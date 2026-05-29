Jalen Williams Returns vs. Spurs in Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to win the hardest game in basketball: a close-out contest on the road in the Western Conference Finals. After an impressive Game 5 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder were able to get a win over the Spurs on Wednesday without two of the team's top five players, with second-year rising star Ajay Mitchell out due to a right soleus strain, and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams tabbed as out for that contest as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue that has bitten him most of the season.

Heading into Game 6, the Oklahoma City Thunder have two shots to win one game and advance back to the NBA Finals for the second straight season. Williams was listed as questionable entering this contest with a hamstring injury.

After only playing 33 games this season and just four more playoff games, two of which he did not complete. The injuries date back to the offseason, when he had to undergo offseason surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist, then had a follow-up procedure just before the year began to clean up the injury.

This regular season, Williams suffered a pair of hamstring issues that hindered his ability to make a massive impact on the court during Oklahoma City's 64-win campaign.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were hoping for a healthy postseason for Williams, the Santa Clara product, who was unable to finish Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, being out just seconds into the third quarter. After missing the entire second round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Thunder capped off back-to-back sweeps, Williams was once again eager to get back on the court.

After an impressive outing in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference Finals, Williams only lasted a quarter of action before feeling his hamstring tighten up.

He has missed all but five quarters of this series. San Antonio represents the most challenging team the Bricktown Ballers have ever faced in the NBA postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder left Williams' status up in the air through tip-off but 30 minutes before the game had to release their starting lineup.

San Antonio enters this game with its entire roster available, Oklahoma City is still down Mitchell, but sees the return of its All-NBA swingman. Williams will come off the bench for the first time in his playoff career. The Thunder are keeping second-year guard Jared McCain in the first five for this clash.

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 6 Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jared McCain, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, F

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, G

Steph Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champaigne, F

Victor Wembanyama, C