Jalen Williams Ruled Out for OKC Thunder-Spurs Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in what is will be their biggest game of the season on Sunday night: a fateful winner-take-all Game 7.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday evening that Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7, ending his minimal time played in the Western Conference Finals. The league’s officially injury report echoes his reporting, with all of Williams, Ajay Mitchell and rookie Thomas Sorber listed out for OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

Williams has seen a down season as a whole due to injury, coming in with a wrist injury suffered in last year’s Finals run, before a string of hamstring injuries that have kept him out for dozens of games.

Through the regular season, Williams would suffer two hamstring strains on his right leg, missing time for both. In Game 2 of the first round against Phoenix, Williams would exit with another hamstring injury, this time on his left leg. The Thunder were able to cruise by Phoenix and Los Angeles, giving Williams extra time to prepare versus the Spurs.

Williams looked like one of the Thunder’s best options in Game 1 versus the Spurs, going for 25 points on a slow scoring night for many. He would then exit just seven minutes into Game 2, listed with a hamstring injury shortly after.

The one-time All-Star missed all of Games 3, 4 and 5, but gave it a go in Game 6 on Thursday night. He played in just 10 minutes, missing his only field goal and finishing with a minus-18 plus-minus. He didn’t appear to be healthy, with his leg wrapped tight, and Charania’s reporting effectively confirms that.

The Thunder now head into a crucial Game 7 without two of its best players in Williams and Mitchell, both of which have taken pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at various points this season.

The Thunder were able to grab two wins in the series without Williams completely, but there’s little question the team is at its best when he’s healthy, making for a highly interesting final tilt.

The Spurs are fully healthy, with players like De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet having been listed earlier in the series. They’ve had their full complement for several games now.

The Thunder and Spurs will tip off Game 7 at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 30. The winner will face off against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.