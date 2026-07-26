The Revamped OKC Thunder Frontcourt Will Be A Challenge To Defend

Oklahoma City is ready to unleash weapons it's never had before this coming season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a productive offseason, as they have buffed up an area that was much needed: the frontcourt. OKC re-signed Hartenstein on a new three-year deal that will keep the veteran big in Oklahoma City through the 2028-29 season. Additionally, the Thunder added some young blood through the draft, taking Aday Mara out of Michigan with the No. 12 pick.

Mara’s 7-foot-3 frame will be another dominating body down low next to Hartenstein and the Thunder’s star big, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren blossomed last season, truly coming into his game. The Gonzaga product made the All-NBA Third Team, the All-NBA Defensive First Team and even finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Holmgren and Hartenstein have been a solid duo the past couple of seasons, but now with Mara added to the squad, OKC can expand its frontcourt play in a couple of ways that could be really interesting.

This revolves around both Mara and Holmgren’s unusual big man tendencies. Holmgren has shown he can score from anywhere on the court, and isn’t a big man you can leave open on the perimeter. Additionally, Mara isn’t a big man you can take for granted down low with his size and passing abilities. Being as tall as Mara would normally require your opponent to double you when you get down low, but with the rookie's stellar passing, teams wouldn’t do that for long.

This opens the door for a lot of different lineup opportunities for OKC, with each big’s game being a little different. You can count on the Thunder to keep the original Hartenstein and Holmgren duo, with Hartenstein ruling the paint and hitting floaters, while Holmgren is more free to play in the corner and wings.

Now you could also see Mara paired up with Holmgren, with the rookie giving the young star open looks from an angle down low. Additionally, the Thunder could see Mara and Hartenstein play together, for possibly one of the best playmaking frontcourts in the league, as Hartenstein is also known for dishing out the rock.

Solidifying the frontcourt was something the OKC needed to do this offseason, as they try to make another title push this coming year. Now, with new faces and veteran experience, the Thunder have a group of big men that could impact the game in multiple ways and be a problem for any opponent.