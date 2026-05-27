Kenrich Williams Returns to OKC Thunder Rotation in Game 5 Win

Things looked bleak for the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio dominated Game 4 of the series and had momentum with the matchup knotted at 2-2. Mark Daigneault’s team was also playing without Jalen Williams or Ajay Mitchell once again, cutting into the group’s depth.

Without two of Oklahoma City’s top ball handlers and shot creators, the Thunder turned to Jared McCain in the starting lineup for Game 5. Behind a big second-half performance, McCain finished with 20 points to help push OKC to a win and give Daigneault’s squad a 3-2 advantage heading into Game 6.

In addition to McCain’s performance, another player stepped up off the bench, showcasing the Thunder’s depth.

After not being in Oklahoma City’s rotation in the playoffs, or most of the regular season, Kenrich Williams was inserted into OKC’s lineup for Game 5 and gave the team a spark.

In 11 minutes, 35 seconds on the floor, Williams turned in 8 points, 3 rebounds and zero turnovers, shooting 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range. The veteran also played well on defense, providing another versatile, physical presence who can help defend against Victor Wembanyama and some of San Antonio’s other key players.

The Thunder were a +7 in Williams’ time on the court, as the 31-year-old proved to be an important part of Oklahoma City’s 13-point win.

Game 5 marked the second time during OKC’s 2026 postseason run that Williams has played more than 10 minutes. The only other instance came in Game 4, when the 6-foot-7 forward tallied 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and just one turnover in 23 minutes of action, finishing as a -4 in the box score of a 21-point loss for Oklahoma City.

If Jalen Williams and Mitchell are unable to play in Game 6 of the Thunder’s series against San Antonio, Kenrich Williams will likely be part of Daigneault’s rotation for a third consecutive game after not playing much throughout the first two rounds of the postseason or the first three games of the Western Conference Finals.

In the regular season, Williams appeared in 56 contests and made two starts, averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc in around 15 minutes per game.

Now, after being out of Oklahoma City’s rotation for much of the season, the eight-year veteran stepped up in one of the most critical games of OKC’s 2025-26 campaign, and could be asked to do so again in the coming contests.