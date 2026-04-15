Lu Dort 'Feels Right' Ahead of OKC Thunder Playoff Run

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for their postseason run, and one of their biggest X factors appears to be in a good place heading into Game 1.

On Sunday, the Thunder will tip off their first postseason matchup and officially begin their title defense. After winning the 2025 championship, the Thunder have plenty of reason to believe they can go back-to-back after their 64-win season again placed them at the top of the league.

Of course, there are plenty of things that need to fall into place for the Thunder to reach the mountaintop again, and that includes the play of some of their role players. It should be no surprise that Lu Dort will again be a massive piece of the Thunder’s title chances.

Along with being the usual matchup for any opposing perimeter star, Dort’s outside shooting is always a bit of a wild card and has been something that can swing playoff series, most notably his three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against Denver in the 2025 second round. While Mark Daigneault has noted that he’ll never bet against Dort, this season hasn’t been smooth sailing for the 2025 All-Defensive wing.

Averaging 8.3 points, 26.8 minutes and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc, Dort’s numbers are effectively the lowest since his rookie season. However, Dort noted at practice on Wednesday that he’s confident that he’s got some momentum on his side going into the playoffs.

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“My body feels right,” Dort said. “Throughout the whole season, there’s a lot of ups and downs, and bumps and bruises. Obviously, it’s been a couple of rough stretches, but I’m staying confident, keep trusting my work and obviously taking care of my body.”

Also noting that his body feeling good has also helped his shooting as of late, Dort’s outside looks will be a key piece of the Thunder’s offense when he’s on the floor. While he’s had a couple of seasons of shooting over 40% from deep recently, teams will likely be willing to leave him open after a rough season from deep in 2026.

However, Dort has also begun to turn a corner in that respect, shooting 21-of-45 from deep over the final 10 games, highlighted by a couple of 4-of-6 nights against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. While only time will tell if Dort can keep his success from beyond the arc going in the postseason, he always has a knack for showing up in big moments, and his shooting could be a key reason why the Thunder are in a position to repeat.