Jalen Williams' Defense Most Important for OKC Thunder in 2026-27

Oklahoma City is hoping to return to the top of the league next season, and its star forward’s defense could be the key.

Last season, injuries were a major storyline for the Thunder, and it unfortunately followed the team into the postseason. Most notably, Jalen Williams was sidelined for a majority of the season and only made it onto the floor during five games in the playoffs.

Losing to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games, the Western Conference Finals effectively ended the first stretch of contention for this era of the Thunder. With the second apron looming and financial complications ahead, the Thunder opted to send out Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort this summer.

Those departures will certainly have an impact on the entire team, but Williams may end up among the most affected by those moves. Although Wiggins and Joe are offensive-minded players, the Thunder’s offseason additions coupled with their limited playoff roles make their departures a minimal hit to the offense.

However, Dort’s trade to Atlanta has left a clear void in Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense. Dort, who spent most of his career taking on the best perimeter player on the opposing side, won’t be around to take on those matchups and bring physicality on a nightly basis.

While Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and others can fill in, Williams’ frame and physicality make him a clear potential replacement in that area for Dort. Given how much Oklahoma City missed his offense in the postseason, it might seem counterintuitive for the Thunder to put such an emphasis on his defense, but they’ve been planning for that.

With Wallace likely looking to expand his offensive game, and Mitchell and McCain ready to build off stellar second seasons, Williams’ offensive load could be among the lightest in his career. So much of the Thunder’s identity has relied on their defense, so having an All-Defensive forward in Williams to lead the way could be the key to keeping an edge on that end as the roster changes and players get older.

Obviously, an emphasis on defense for Williams doesn’t mean he should be ready to take a backseat on the other end. Still the most talented offensive player behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams will have nights where he needs to take over.

However, with an abundance of offensive talent surrounding him, defense can be the priority for Williams, and the Thunder will desperately need him on that end next season.