Oklahoma City had a tough time on its recent road trip, but its reward is to get back on its home floor.

On Sunday night, the Thunder capped off their West Coast road trip in Sacramento with a win over the Kings to move to 9-5 for the season. Not the position they expected to be in when the year started, the Thunder’s placement of seventh in the West standings through one month is thanks in large part to their 1-3 mark on that road trip last week.

With so much production sidelined long term, getting wins on the road will be as difficult as it’s been for Oklahoma City since it started this era of contention. On the bright side, the team will still be playing half of its games at home, where success has been significant.

Over the past couple of years, the Thunder have had the NBA’s best home record. Rarely falling in Paycom Center, the Thunder’s ability to take care of business in front of their home crowd has been something most have taken for granted.

While the Thunder have stumbled out to a 4-5 mark on the road, they’ve remained unbeaten in Oklahoma City at 5-0. Known for having one of the best home crowds in the league, Paycom Center has been an intimidating place for opponents for years, and it’s undoubtedly played a role in the Thunder’s record at home thus far.

As the Thunder prepare to welcome back Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, it’s likely sunk in just how critical it will continue to be to win at home. Playing in a familiar place in front of a rowdy home crowd will always help a team that’s shorthanded, and that will unfortunately describe the Thunder for most or all of the season.

Ultimately, the Thunder need to navigate the season one game at a time, and they should have a bit more confidence when they get to play in Oklahoma City. For the Thunder to remain in title contention and put themselves in the best position for the postseason, taking care of business at home is a must.

Ideally, the Thunder will be able to keep a 0 in the loss column at home for awhile longer. Even if they fall at home in the near future, maintaining a high winning percentage at home will remain a key to this season.