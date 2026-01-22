3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Rivalry Week Win Over The Bucks

A short-handed Thunder had no problem dominating Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City dominated from the opening tip to the final buzzer, beating the Bucks 122-102. OKC was without important pieces like Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein and more, but that didn’t stop the defending champs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with his impressive double-double of 40 points and 11 assists, and would be aided by Kenrich Williams, who put up 18 points and eight rebounds of his own.

Even though OKC walked into this game with a skeleton crew, they walked out with another win added to their record. The Thunder hope to get rid of this injury bug, but it’s nice to know they can get the job done even when it plagues them.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s commanding win over the Bucks.

Jan 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) goes up for shot after stealing the ball from the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

1. Ajay Mitchell Madness

Ajay Mitchell was ready to go from the opening tip. The second-year guard wasted no time making Wednesday night’s game his, as he dominated the opening quarter, scoring 12 points and grabbing two steals on the defensive end. Mitchell would also be the game’s leading scorer at the half with 18 points.

However, Mitchell would leave the bout with a right hip contusion and wouldn’t return to the game. This is not good news as Mitchell has been a spark off the bench for OKC all year, and tonight he proved that being in the starting lineup doesn’t dim his productivity.

Mitchell doesn’t have to be just a role player for OKC; he’s capable of being a star on the NBA’s best team, and OKC hopes to have him back sooner than later.

Jan 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) plays defense against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.

2. Fewer players doesn’t equal fewer takeaways

Although Oklahoma City was without multiple defensive weapons, that didn’t stop the Thunder from disrupting the Bucks’ offense. OKC once again won the turnover battle as Milwaukee turned the ball over 16 times compared to the Thunder’s eight turnovers.

Twelve of which were because of Thunder steals, which led to Oklahoma City scoring 20 points off turnovers. OKC also defended the perimeter well, as the Bucks only shot 39% from beyond the arc.

The Thunder might have been without key players, but the Oklahoma City squad for sure wasn’t without its suffocating defense.

Jan 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Jump ball to start the game between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.

3. A one-sided rivalry

This game was one of 11 rivalry games in the NBA’s rivalry week. However, this rivalry game was completely dominated by Oklahoma City. The Bucks didn’t lead Wednesday night’s game once, and were left in the dust from the get-go.

OKC led the game in almost every statistical category and made sure the league knew that Milwaukee has no business calling the Thunder its rival.

The rivalry seemed to come alive when tempers flared in the third quarter between Bobby Portis and Cason Wallace, but the rivalry was never present on the scoreboard.