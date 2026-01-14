3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Statement Win Over The Spurs

The Thunder proved tonight that they don’t have a kryptonite. Oklahoma City took care of business at home, beating San Antonio 119-98. OKC has now beaten the Spurs on its fourth try, and did so convincingly.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists made sure the Thunder left this game with another tally in the win column.

Even though the history between these two teams has really only lasted four games, you can tell a rivalry is brewing with how chippy this contest was. There were 48 fouls and three technical fouls on Tuesday night, with tensions flaring between Stephon Castle and Gilgeous-Alexander late in the fourth.

Now with a win against the Spurs under the Thunder’s belt, OKC has proved they don’t have a Spurs problem. The last match between these two teams will be in early February, and now it's truly anyone's game.

Here are three takeaways from OKC’s get-back win over the Spurs.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers

1. The Thunder miss Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein hasn’t stepped on the court for OKC since Dec. 28, and the Thunder have noticed. Oklahoma City has missed the ability to pair Hartenstein with Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt to solidify the paint. Without the big man, OKC has had to resort to a small-ball lineup whenever Holmgren isn’t in the game, and it's proven to be a problem.

The issue is mainly in the rebounding category for the defending champs. San Antonio controlled the offensive boards as they grabbed 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 5. Luke Kornet seemed like an offensive rebound magnet as the Spurs’ big man had six in the first half alone before OKC found a way to take care of him, allowing him none in the second half.

Oklahoma City has missed Hartenstein’s 10.4 rebounds per game and the aggressiveness he brings to the table. Hopefully, the Thunder get him back soon, or they will have to find an answer fast.

Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends a drive by San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1)

2. OKC’s defensive identity is back

Ever since the Thunder’s last loss to the Spurs, it’s seemed like they forgot who they were. Now with the Spurs right in front of them, they have found their spark again. OKC didn’t allow any easy shots Tuesday night, and it showed. San Antonio shot 40% from the floor and 35% from three.

The Thunder were sending everything back the other direction, accumulating 11 blocks through the course of the game, which is a new season high. Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with four blocks, leading the Thunder.

The league thought the Thunder might’ve grown soft, but OKC proved that the best defensive team in the league is back to normal.

Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5)

3. A Thunder third quarter never disappoints

Going into the half, the Thunder only led San Antonio by three. This was soon not the case. Oklahoma City would score 40 points in the third quarter to push the lead to 19 going into the final quarter.

Jalen Williams and the MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, would completely take over and outscore the Spurs by themselves, combining for 25 points in OKC’s token period.

It looked like Oklahoma City was in for another battle down the stretch with San Antonio, but luckily, the Thunder got hot in the third and were able to hold on the rest of the way.