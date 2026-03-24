Celtics’ Bout will Offer a Great Look at Where OKC Thunder are at

With last year’s title in-hand, and the best record in the league through most of the 2025-26 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are obviously contenders for this year’s NBA title. Though what level of contender they are remains to be seen.

Last year, Oklahoma City was the odds-on favorite, though it went through plenty of adversity, such as multiple seven-game series, an injury which Jalen Williams fought through, and most of the core’s first extended postseason run.

This year’s lows have looked different, mostly spurred by the injury report, which has seen all of Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and plenty of others miss notable time.

Now, there’s questions surrounding just where Oklahoma City is at. Are they an inescapable force, a title-winning squad that’s leveled up with the emergence of Ajay Mitchell and addition of Jared McCain? Or are they simply patching things together, with Williams and others’ injuries likely to be highlighted by contenders down the line.

Jalen Williams vs Philadelphia 76ers highlights



18 PTS

4 REB

6 AST

60. TS%



First game back after injury and was hooping! pic.twitter.com/VdchjG2evI — 𝐙 🏆 (@homahoops) March 24, 2026

Wednesday’s bout with Boston is sure to answer at least a few questions.

The Celtics, once thought of to be a lottery-level team this season, are back in the driver’s seat in the Eastern Conference. They don’t have the best record, and aren’t necessarily even playing their best basketball. But they have the best combination of star-power and experience to make it out of the conference.

Stars in Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White kept the team afloat all season long. And superstar Jayson Tatum has now flown back from an Achilles injury, quickly re-integrating himself with 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Then moldable forward isn’t yet playing to his All-NBA capabilities, but his return does signal that Boston is to be feared in the East. And that’s likely to make them a great litmus test for the Thunder Wednesday.

For the first time all season, Oklahoma City will be playing with its full complement. Mitchell has served a one-game suspension, Williams has made his third return from injury, and all of the Thunder’s core pieces are playing.

For the first time this year, the only players listed on the Thunder injury report are on G League assignment, or in rookie Thomas Sorber’s case, were already ruled out for the season.

The team’s last meeting was a highly-tactical bout, with OKC eventually nabbing just a two-point win via heroics from SGA. Both Williams and Tatum wouldn’t play in that game, making the upcoming tilt even more notable.

Wednesday's game won't be the end-all for Oklahoma City, but it should offer a nice measuring stick as to where they're at, and what specifically needs to be worked on in the next 10 games.

The Thunder and Celtics tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from TD Garden in Boston, MA. It will cap a five-game road-trip for the Thunder.