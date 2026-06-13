Can Jared McCain Compete for Starting Spot for OKC Thunder?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have some decisions to make this offseason, but their midseason move could be the biggest difference-maker next season.

With the offseason nearly in full swing across the league as the NBA Finals could wrap up as soon as Saturday night, the Thunder will begin shaping their roster for next season. After the injury bug hit the Thunder hard and played a role in their Western Conference Finals exit, they still have some moves to make that could help put the team in a position to win its second title in 2027.

While Sam Presti will have some big decisions to make this offseason, Mark Daigneault will have some big decisions to make when next season rolls around. Considering the futures of Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein are up in the air, the Thunder’s starting lineup may have some changes next season.

Even if they both stick around, it’s possible that Cason Wallace or Ajay Mitchell earn a full-time spot, as both have consistently filled in when Oklahoma City has faced injuries. However, Jared McCain could also emerge in that discussion.

Going into his third season, McCain made an immediate impact with the Thunder after the team acquired him at the trade deadline. Although it was hard to say whether he could make much of an impact in the postseason, he quickly made it clear that the playoffs were a situation he could thrive.

Even earning a couple of starts in the Western Conference Finals, McCain has proven that he can work well with the Thunder’s stars and could have the potential to become a key piece of Oklahoma City’s offensive attack moving forward. Averaging 10 points and shooting 37.1% from deep in the postseason, McCain’s instant offense can be a weapon for the Thunder, and his shooting could be a real difference-maker if Daigneault chose to throw him in the starting five consistently alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Another point in McCain’s favor to get into the starting lineup is that he might have the highest ceiling of anyone on the Thunder outside of the big three. Already showing improvement defensively since arriving and finding the same sort of offensive groove that had him as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year in Philadelphia 18 months ago, it’s not a stretch to say that McCain has All-Star potential if he can put it all together.

Daigneault will likely switch around the starting five, which has been a staple of his since taking over in 2020, but McCain should certainly have a case to be in the mix regularly to be on the floor at tipoff.