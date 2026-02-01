Chet Holmgren Tabbed As 2026 NBA All-Star for OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on a rollercoaster of a season. From tying the league best start to a season with 24-1 record, to their recent skid of losing three of their last four games, all roads have brought the Bricktown Ballers to the top record in the NBA, sitting at 38-11. They entered Sunday, the date the NBA was slated to announce the NBA All Star reserves, with a five game cushion on the No. 2 seeded Denver Nuggets. OKC also has a winning percentage of .776, a mark that historically has made it a lock for a team to have multiple All Stars.

Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already a lock into the NBA All-Star game, making his fourth straight trip to the Mid-Winter Classic, his third straight year as an All-Star starter. The league's reigning NBA MVP entered Sunday hoping to see a teammate accompany him to the event held in L.A. in the Intuit Dome.

Last year, Jalen Williams was voted in as a reserve to make his first All-Star appearance before getting the nod to the All-NBA club and All-Defensive team at season's end. Though, he has missed over 20 games this season as injuries has riddled this campaign for him, starting with his recovery from offseason wrist surgery then suffering a hamstring strain earlier this month dertailed his chances to earn a second straight selection to the NBA All Star game.

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Big Man Chet Holmgren Named NBA All Star

This year, Chet Holmgren has taken up the mantle as the Thunder's no. 2 scoring option in a plethora of games given the lengthy Oklahoma City injury reports nightly. His impact as a play finisher has more than helped keep the Bricktown Ballers in the top five of the league's offensive rating, while his ability to anchor their defense still has the Thunder atop the NBA on that end of the floor despite the injuries to this crew.

On Sunday the NBA announced their NBA All Star reserve pool for each conference, where Holmgren earned his first selection on averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting 57% from the floor, 37% from 3 point land and 77% at the charity stripe.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have another unique All-Star duo in their franchise's history. From Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook, to Russel Westbrook and Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams while now sending Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the event.

