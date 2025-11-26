Could OKC Thunder’s Dominance Hurt SGA’s MVP Campaign?

Two major storylines surrounded the Oklahoma City Thunder entering a new season of basketball — one based on the team, and another on its superstar. The Thunder had a chance to join rare air in going back-to-back for a second championship, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to do the same but for the league’s MVP award.

After one month of basketball, both scenarios seem completely believable — both are certainly still on the table. Oklahoma City is the clear front-runner to win the championship with an unbelievable 17-1 record. Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is still the odds-on favorite for the MVP award, but Jokic is certainly catching up. It feels like SGA is losing a bit of steam — and not be any of his own doing.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having perhaps his best season yet, and he is the engine behind the Thunder’s NBA-best record. But could Oklahoma City’s dominance hurt his case? For multiple reason’s the answer might be yes.

ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote about the NBA race, and Jokic as the leader in the clubhouse. The Thunder’s overall strength of their team, plus Gilgeous-Alexander missing fourth quarters could all factor in.

“Among Jokic's competitors for the MVP award, Gilgeous-Alexander has the best volume because of his health,” Zach Kram wrote. “The defending MVP, Finals MVP and scoring champion has registered 32.2 points per game, career-high efficiency numbers and a career-low turnover rate, all while leading his team to a 17-1 record and a plus-16.9 point differential.

“Gilgeous-Alexander is pouring in so many points despite rarely playing in the fourth quarter, thanks to all of the Thunder's blowout wins against an admittedly soft schedule; he has the second-most points in the first quarter of games, the most points in the second quarter and the most points in the third quarter -- but ranks 69th in points in the fourth quarter.”

Out of 18 Thunder games, Gilgeous-Alexander has, unbelievably, sat out of 11 fourth quarters. More times than not, he has been able to put the game away before the final frame even begins.

In 33 minutes per game, SGA is averaging 32.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He’s having his most efficient season yet scoring the ball, too, shooting 54.3% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range.

His stats are suffering a bit from hardly playing in any fourth quarters, though, and he’s not getting a ton of clutch time work. He hasn’t had many chances at big moments or end of the game shots. With Jalen Williams’s pending return — OKC’s second leading scorer — SGA’s output could take another hit. And it’s exactly what he’d want, if the team is winning and outside production helps the team win, that’s all that matters to him.

People will look at the Thunder and use the super team argument to discredit Gilgeous-Alexander. But the truth is, he’s the one who makes this team appear to be a super team. Oklahoma City is darn good, and they hardly have any flaws, but they wouldn’t be nearly the same without Gilgeous-Alexander in charge. Ultimately, though, the team’s dominance and SGA’s lack of quarters could continue to hamper his MVP argument. He’d prefer another championship, anyways, though.