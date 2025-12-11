The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, as they won 138-89 to claim their spot in the next round of the NBA Cup. The Thunder had Phoenix’s number from the beginning as the squad from OKC came out hot and never looked back.

The Thunder were their usual self, as they caused 21 turnovers and had 14 steals on the night. OKC also held the Suns to just 89 points, which is their lowest scoring game of the year. However, the stat that stuck out the most was one that the Thunder have not had much success with this year.

Oklahoma City shot an impressive 55% from beyond the arc in Wednesday night’s bout, marking well above their average percentage of 37.4%. The three-point mirage wasn’t just a one-man show, as 13 of the 14 Thunder players who stepped on the court made a shot from beyond the arc.

The Thunder’s big man, Chet Holmgren, actually led the charge as he shot 100% from three, making all four of his attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort would both make three shots from deep, and Ousmane Dieng would join them as he made three threes in just 11 minutes.

In total, the Thunder made 22 threes, which realistically could’ve been more. The Thunder dominated this game so much that the starters were pulled before the third quarter had even concluded. Oklahoma City is also without one of its best three-point shooters as Isaiah Joe is out due to a knee contusion. Joe is shooting 41.9% from three so far this season, and will be a great addition when he gets back to the rotation.

OKC has struggled to shoot the three-ball this year, but it hasn’t affected them much. The Thunder are 24-1, tied for the best start in NBA history through 25 games. Unfortunately, for the rest of the NBA, the Thunder have started to piece together some solid three-point shooting games.

In a previous NBA Cup game, the Oklahoma City squad shot 62% from deep and made 23 threes to beat the Utah Jazz. Something that was one of the Thunder’s only weaknesses is turning into just another one of their strengths.

If the Thunder can continue this hot streak from beyond the arc, they’ll not only be a problem for the rest of the NBA Cup but for the entire NBA season.