How Cason Wallace Can Continue to Step Up for OKC Thunder vs. Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won five of their last six games, posting a 5-1 record since the NBA All-Star break to help build back up a three-game cushion over the San Antonio Spurs in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City has the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, while sitting at 47-15 in the 2025-26 campaign. The Thunder are on their quest to defend their title, hoping to become the league's first repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the Thunder tip off an Eastern Conference back-to-back set starting in Chicago against the lowly 25-36 Bulls. Oklahoma City is without Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein for this contest due to injury management, while also missing Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams, and Rookie guard Nikola Topic for this affair.

In this game, the Bricktown Ballers need 22-year-old guard Cason Wallace to continue to step up in order to get the Thunder their third straight win.

On the season, Wallace is averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 43% from the floor, 35% from beyond the arc and 76% from the charity stripe in a team-high 59 games played.

Recently, the defensive ace has stepped up in a big way to shoulder the load for the Oklahoma City Thunder offense during similarly short-handed stretches.

Over this past week, in three games without the team's top three scoring options –– Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Mitchell –– Wallace posted 20-plus points in those outings, including a masterful game in Toronto, which featured him dropping 27 points while shooting 68% from the floor and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

In the Thunder's two most recent outings, with Gilgeous-Alexander back in the fold, the Kentucky product only mustered 14 points combined. While he made a winning impact in other ways, Wallace can continue to step up tonight in Chicago to help earn the Thunder a much-needed win ahead of a marquee matchup in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday against the Knicks to wrap up this back-to-back set.

In this post All-Star Break stretch, Wallace is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 90% from the charity stripe, each stat better than his pre All-Star break stretch.

The third-year guard has posted double-figures in nine of the Thunder's last 14 contests and is hitting his stride during the home stretch of this regular season campaign. If he can deliver a hot shooting night, while also flashing his improved playmaking chops, Wallace can help lead Oklahoma City to a much-needed win.

Game Information

Date: March 3

Matchup: OKC Thunder (47-15) vs. Chicago Bulls (25-36)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: United Center –– Chicago, IL

TV: Fanduel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

All eyes are on the back end of this two-game, two-night stint for the Thunder, but with the difficult road ahead, Oklahoma City can not afford to overlook this must-win game against the Chicago Bulls. Wallace will be vital in getting the job done tonight.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.