How James Harden Trade Demand Impacts OKC Thunder

Trade Deadline week in the NBA has a knack for delivering. This season, it felt like the league was in line for a quiet deadline. With everyone clinging to their asset for a Giannis Antetokounmpo swap that may or may not get done this week and in the midst of the most restrictive CBA era in league history, it felt like teams were not in line to make any shocking deals.

That was until Monday night when SI's Chris Mannix reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Clippers are in advanced discussions around trading 11 time All-Star James Harden to the Eastern Conference contender in exchange for two time All-Star Darius Garland as the 26-year-old is having another injury riddled season in an important year for the Cavaliers.

Cavs have pushed for a draft pick/swap in Harden talks, sources told @SInow. Clippers have resisted. More ⬇️ https://t.co/XcfDBxVJNr — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 3, 2026

This report was later confirmed by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Clippers and Harden are working together on trying to find a trade partner between now and Thursday and if a swap involving the future Hall of Famer can materialize between now and the NBA Trade Deadline.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder are not expected to make any massive deals this week, the fallout around the NBA can really impact the title favorites in a big way. Perhaps none better–– barring where Antentokounmpo might end up–– is whatever happens with the L.A. Clippers, who now seem to be pivoting to moving on from one of their most important pieces even in the midst of their most successful stretch of the season.

Despite the Clippers being 7-3 in their last ten games, the second fiddles in LaLa Land has only climbed to the 12th best NBA Draft lottery odds, giving them a 7.1% chance to leap up into the top four of a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class. With that pick obviously owed, completely unprotected, to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Throughout this season, the Clippers pick has been a massive storyline. After the team got off to a rough start that had them saddled up with a bottom-three record in the NBA, many feared the possibility that the Clippers would hand a potential budding dynasty a top pick in this year's draft.

Now, if and when Harden is moved, the L.A. Clippers will once again likely slide, unable to recreate the level of regular-season impact that the former Thunder guard is able to give his current team. That would once again turn scary for the rest of the league and be a massive trade deadline win for the Oklahoma City Thunder.