Is OKC Thunder Backup Big Man Playing His Way Into Playoff Rotation?

Oklahoma City is gearing up for another postseason run, and a fan favorite could be playing his way into the regular rotation.

Over the first four seasons of his career, Jaylin Williams has seen a different role just about every year. With his role diminishing each year through his first three seasons, Williams came into 2025-26 without any lofty expectations.

However, his improvement on the floor in a variety of areas has made him nearly impossible to keep off the court as the season winds down. Although injuries have played a factor, Williams has played 20.4 minutes per game this season, the highest of his career, despite being the third big in the rotation.

Consistently finding ways to contribute, regardless of his role on any given night, Williams has taken a step forward and become a real player in Mark Daigneault’s lineup decisions. Williams has now played at least 14 minutes in each of the Thunder’s past 25 games and been a constant in the rotation, even when both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are available.

While Williams has broken his way into the regular rotation toward the end of the regular season, there’s no guarantee that will continue into the playoffs. Last season, Williams’ playoff minutes came almost exclusively when the game had already been decided.

With the lone exception being the Denver series when Oklahoma City needed another body to match up against Nikola Jokic, there wasn’t much room for Williams to break into the rotation in 2025. As the Thunder continue to have one of the deepest rosters in the league, Williams will need to continue to stand out.

Shooting 37.2% from three on a career-high 4.1 attempts per game, Williams’ outside shooting could be a significant factor in his ability to get on the floor in the postseason. Considering the Thunder’s shooting struggles in last year’s title run, Williams’ ability to space the floor and still be a positive presence in the paint could ensure him a role in April, May and June.

Williams’ postseason role will almost certainly be matchup dependent again, but this time, he’s already proven he can hold his own for a long stretch of the season against various opponents. While it might not make sense for the Thunder to be big all the time, Williams could easily force Daigneault to put him on the floor if he can continue to play at this level when the playoffs tip off.