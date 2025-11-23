Isaiah Hartenstein Enjoying a Career Year For OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is off to its best start in franchise history, and one of the NBA’s best starts ever, too. At 16-1 overall, this team is already head and shoulders over the rest of the NBA and still has plenty of room to grow.

The defense has been simply historic, mirroring last year’s unit. Despite key players missing due to injury, this group has continued to produce. The offense has come around, too, and a lot of it is due to the Thunder’s elite front court.

Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has paced Oklahoma City with elite, MVP-level play. But the front court, and the double-big lineup has been simply terrific. Chet Holmgren’s improvement has been well documented, and rightfully so. He has taking the Jalen Williams leap, and is well-positioned for a locker full of accolades. But Isaiah Hartenstein’s season should be a point of conversation, too

In 28 minutes per game, Hartenstein is simply taking care of business averaging a monstrous double-double. He’s pouring in 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He has also served as an offensive hub when he has been in the game, helping patrol that side of the court and finding a way to help the team’s shooters get open. He’s averaging 3.5 assists — good for third on the team behind Oklahoma City’s two point guards.

The stats are great, no doubt. But the efficiency is the most impressive part. He’s shooting a career-high 70% from the floor and is finishing plays at such a high rate for this team. His push shot is falling, and he looks incredibly comfortable around the rim. It looks like things are really starting to click for Hartenstein — he understands his role on this team.

Hartenstein is a plus-9.0 on the floor and is averaging a career-high 1.4 steals per game. He has fully bought into the Thunder's philosophy and is anticipating things on the defensive end.

When he signed a three-year deal, it felt like this was a win-now move for the Thunder, who had money to spend in a short window. The team will have an option on Hartenstein this offseason, who is set to enter the last year in his deal.

He has been a perfect fit, though, and his play this season is making it a much more complicated decision. He is becoming a perfect fit next to Holmgren, and a much needed offensive hub on this team. It's certainly a loaded question and scenario, but it feels like the Thunder could do whatever it takes to keep him in Oklahoma City.

His career-year has been special, and he has a chance to only improve with Jalen Williams returning soon.