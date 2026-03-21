Isaiah Hartenstein's Dominance Among Takeaways From OKC Thunder Road Win Over Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards, 132-111, Saturday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Thunder won the fourth quarter by 14 points to take control of a game with 23 lead changes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way once again, scoring 40 points on 27 shot attempts, adding seven assists. Isaiah Hartenstein tallied a near-triple double, with nine points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Thunder improve their record to 56-15, winning their 11th game in a row. These three takeaways define the night.

Mar 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

1. Continued Dominance

In a month, a season, and a career of consistency, Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up once again for the Thunder amid chaos. The MVP favorite continued to prove his case, adding another 30-point performance to his tally.

With three key rotation players getting ejected in the first half, Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for 40 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes of work. He shot 17-for-27 from the floor, knocking down a buzzer-beating triple to beat the third quarter buzzer.

He tallied 16 points in the third quarter alone, powering the team to pull away with the game down the stretch.

He capped his night off with a high-flying slam dunk in a sea of Wizards, waving goodbye to the away crowd.

With a bulk of midrange jumpers and strong drives to the rim, Gilgeous-Alexander had another star-studded performance Saturday night.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Hardly a Sweat from Hartenstein

The Thunder's big man, Hartenstein, nearly had a triple-double in the nation's capital. In just 25 minutes, the German tallied nine points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 4-for-7 shooting.

Hartenstein missed a free throw just before he exited the game, costing his triple-double bid.

Seven of his 20 rebounds were on the offensive glass, earning multiple dirty possessions for his team. This effort was contagious throughout the entire team, as the Thunder tallied 16 offensive rebounds on the night.

Hartenstein continues to prove why he's one of the best passing big men in the Association, dropping dimes in multiple ways, everywhere on the floor.

Mar 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

3. Regrouping After Chaos

After an altercation between Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill that left all but Gill ejected from the game, the Thunder needed to regroup after losing three key rotation players. As usual, Jared McCain stepped up off the bench.

In 28 minutes, McCain led all bench players in points. He scored 18 points and added three rebounds and one block to his totals, shooting 4-for-10 from three-point range.

Thunder veteran Kenrich Williams scored 11 points in 14 minutes on 4-for-5 shooting. The TCU product did not play a single minute in the first half, but was ready to fire after the break.

The next man up approach has defined Thunder basketball with Mark Daigneault leading the way. Games like this prove exactly why.