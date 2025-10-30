Isaiah Joe's Return Coming at Perfect Time for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City might be getting some much-needed help on the perimeter soon.
Throughout this season, the Thunder have been shorthanded, particularly in the backcourt. While Jalen Williams was always expected to miss some time early and leave Oklahoma City with some ball-handling issues to solve, Isaiah Joe’s absence has also been tough for the Thunder to get through.
While Joe is another potential ball-handler alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and can create his own shot, he is also the Thunder’s top 3-point shooter. Considering everything Joe can bring to the table, his upgrade to questionable on the injury report ahead of the Thunder’s matchup with the Washington Wizards on Thursday night could turn out to be huge.
Although a questionable designation doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back on the floor Thursday, it’s probably a good indication that he will be making his season debut in the next few days. After suffering a left knee contusion in the Thunder’s preseason game in Indiana, Joe has been sidelined since.
With Oklahoma City riding a 5-0 start, it might get to see Joe back on the floor again. As mentioned earlier, Joe has plenty to offer the Thunder, given his skill set, but the biggest impact Joe will make will be with his outside shooting.
Last season, Joe was the Thunder’s best shooter, leading the team in percentage and attempts, nailing 41.2% of his 6.3 outside shots a night. The spacing he provides is crucial, and it will likely be noticeable within his first few possessions back on the floor.
Sure, his presence likely won’t prevent teams from trying their hardest to get the ball out of Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands with double teams and pressure, but Joe gives Oklahoma City a better chance to make teams pay for that. With Oklahoma City being dead last in the league in 3-point shooting at 28.8%, Joe’s presence could be the catalyst the team needs to get back on track from beyond the arc.
After being out of action for the past few weeks, there shouldn’t be high expectations for Joe upon his return. Still, he should provide a bit of relief from the outside and simply be another body for Mark Daigneault to use as the Thunder navigate this stretch of being shorthanded.
The Thunder’s main issue this season has been outside shooting, and with Joe back in the mix, that issue could soon subside.