Jared McCain Opens Up About Return to Philadelphia, Matchup vs. 76ers

The Thunder traveled to Philadelphia on Monday to take down the 76ers by 20 points and extend Oklahoma City's winning streak to 12 games.

This contest was the penultimate game on the Thunder's Eastern Conference road trip which spanned ten days, but it had more meaning than just another game on a road swing.

Jared McCain was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. After putting together a rookie season that had him the front runner for Rookie of the Year prior to a season ending injury, McCain fell out of favor in the 76ers rotation this season.

Daryl Morey elected to trade McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA Trade Deadline back in February. It was a whirlwind for McCain to be shipped out in his second season and hop on a moving train in Oklahoma City for the defending champs. Though McCain has picked things up quickly in Bricktown and has made a massive impact off the bench for the Thunder.

"Even just waking up this morning, there was a lot of anxiety. Kinda just about the game, nerves, excitement. I knew I just had to control what I could control out there, make a hustle play. Just whenever I go out there, the emotions kinda go away," McCain said. "But it definitely was tough going out there, especially against all my old teammates. Hitting those two threes, a little bit of emotion came out there for sure. Just excited and blessed to play basketball out there."

McCain hit two quick triples off the bench for Oklahoma City the second he stepped on the hardwood in Philadelphia to instantly make the 76ers regret letting him go.

"When I was meditating this morning, it was a lot of just acceptance of it. It's gonna happen. You're gonna have those feelings. You're gonna have those emotions. There's like that subtle feeling of you want to prove the team wrong that traded you, but you try and just kinda put that away and you just want to win," McCain detailed. "At the end of the day, I just wanted to win."

The now Thunder guard has helped Oklahoma City win games since being acquired back at the NBA Trade Deadline and adds a completely new dynmaic to a team that just won a title.

"I'm always just blessed with that amount of love. I really believe that if you put good energy out, it comes right back to you. I really feel like I was able to do that with the Sixers and with the fans and organization," McCain explained. "I'm super grateful that they show it right back and right when I'm going out of the tunnel. Just an outpour of love. It's really awesome to be a part of."

To McCain's point, 76ers fans still love the sharpshooter and they have been vocal in their dislike of this move.

"I think it's always going to feel weird, because it just happened so quickly. It's been like a month or so. It was nice to come back, but it definitely will always feel weird coming back here," McCain dished. "Like a nostalgic feeling to come back and not live here, but hopefully that closure comes soon. I still don't think I have the closure yet."

Maybe one day McCain will have closure on this move, but it is clear from hearing him discuss the trade since the day it happened that he has great emotional maturity about this process and in life.