Jared McCain's Background Could Help Bolster OKC Thunder Offense

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit a home run by trading for the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Jared McCain at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline.

A year ago, McCain looked to be the front runner for the Rookie of the Year honor before his freshman campaign was cut short due to a torn meniscus. In 23 games a year ago, the Duke product averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and nearly a steal per game while shooting 46% from the floor, 38% from the 3 point line and 87% from the charity stripe.

After suffering the season ending knee injury, this offseason was not kind to the 21-year-old, who suffered a thumb injury causing him to miss the start of his Sophomore campaign.

When he returned to the court, things were not smooth for McCain in year two. With the 76ers he averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 stocks (steals plus rebounds) per game. Philadelphia then traded him to Oklahoma City for a 2026 first round pick (via Houston) and second round selections.

With a fresh start in Bricktown, McCain is already benefiting from his environment on a small sample size. Through four games he is averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists while shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

The reason for optimism around the young guard in Oklahoma City is not just his reputation as a draft prospect but how he fits in the Thunder's offense.

OKC's staple in a lot of ways is guard-to-guard screening action. With McCain's shooting gravity, him popping after laying a screen for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams or bench point guard Ajay Mitchell puts defenses in a massive bind. This is an area of the former 76ers game he is excited to get back to.

“In High School I played a 3 guard lineup as well so we did a lot of slip outs, stuff like that, setting for guards and in college too. So definitely used to it and excited to be doing it," McCain said in the locker room following his OKC Thunder debut on Feb. 7.

With his comfort level playing in multiple guard lineups it gives the OKC Thunder a ton of flexibility and optionality to drum up offensive slanted five man groups. It is easy to envision McCain being paired with fellow sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, flanked by Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams with Chet Holmgren in the middle and making defenses pull their hair out when deciding who to give attention to with a pair of scorers that you can not afford to leave and deadly shooters you are forced to keep track of.

So far, McCain has not gotten to share the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander as he has been out with an abdominal injury. Though, he has been on the hardwood with Joe plenty relative to his limited games played.

Together, McCain and Joe pair for 85 possessions to the tune of a +34.1 differential, netting 127.1 points per possesion offensively and giving up just 92.9 points per possession defensively according to cleaning the glass. Of those 85 possessions, none have happened with the Thunder's superstar or their All-NBA swingman.

The future of the Thunder's offense, both short and long term, is bright with McCain in the fold.