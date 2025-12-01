NBA Legend Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a 'Jordan Presence'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of a remarkable stretch that could eventually be lauded as one of the greatest peaks in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged more than 30 points per game every year since the 2022-23 season, earning three consecutive top-5 MVP finishes. Last year, SGA won the award while leading Oklahoma City to 68 wins and the team's first NBA title.

In the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts helped push the Thunder past Indiana, resulting in the superstar guard earning Finals MVP honors, as well. Aside from his consistent scoring output, SGA is an strong defender and has made vast improvements as a playmaker and 3-point shooter.

As a result, the OKC standout is enjoying another remarkable campaign, averaging 32.5 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 54.5% from the floor and 41.1% from deep on more than 5 attempts per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts have led the Thunder to a 20-1 record to start the 2025-26 campagin, even with a number of important roster pieces missing significant time so far. Recently, SGA continued his record-setting streak of consecutive 20-point performances, scoring at least 20 points in 93 straight contests.

The only player with a longer streak is Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat in the 1960s. Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive stretch has now prompted questions about his standing amongst the NBA's all-time greats.

On a recent episode of the No Fouls Given show, longtime NBA star Paul Pierce acknowledged that SGA's stretch over the past few seasons reminds him of another NBA legend.

"You just can't stop him," Pierce said. "You know he's starting to give me that (Michael) Jordan presence. Seriously. I'm looking, like, he's going to get 30. You can clock it. I know we had Kobe (Bryant), LeBron (James), (Kevin Durant), and they'll have big nights. But this dude is consistent 30s."

Does SGA have that Jordan presence? 🧐



Download the @prizepicks app today and use code NFG to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup pic.twitter.com/XkmXrZj7Bb — No Fouls Given (@NFGShow) December 1, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander's 26-point outing on Sunday night against Portland ended a five-game streak of 30-point performances, but the MVP candidate hasn't shot below 50% from the field since Nov. 11.

This season, SGA has only shot under 50% from the field 5 times in the team's first 21 games, showcasing his effiecncy in addition to the raw scoring output.

With an eye-popping record and another solid statistical season, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be one of the NBA's frontrunners for the MVP award again alongside Nikola Jokic.

Adding another Michael Jordan Trophy would certainly help add to the "Jordan Presence" that Pierce referred to.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.