Nikola Topic Set to Make NBA Debut vs. Bucks

This weekend, the Oklahoma City Thunder assigned rookie guard Nikola Topic to the NBA G League, ramping up in his return to play protocol with the OKC Blue where he played in a back-to-back set against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The OKC Thunder have seen Topic dominate his two G League games, across the two outings putting up 29 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, a block and two steals. He also has shot 10-for-17 from the floor, 4-for-9 from beyond the arc and did all of this in just 36 minutes of work.

After a day off on Wednesday, Topic will play in his third game in four nights, this time making his NBA Debut for the reigning champions as they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in the final game before the NBA All-Star Break.

This not only is great news for Topic, who has battled his way back from a torn ACL, then a Testicular Cancer diagnosis and now he makes his long awaited NBA Debut under unique circumstances.

Oklahoma City has rightfully praised Topic for how he has dealt with this rehab process and how proud they are of his return and whatever he does tonight will be viewed in an extremely positive light. This is an incredible story that should be inspiring to everyone.

"Great accomplishment. Can't say enough about him as a guy. His mental toughness, maturity, resilience. To think of where he's been. He sat out with an ACL last year. He hasn't played a lot of basketball in the last two years," OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said of Topic's G League debut. "He comes off a one-year rehab and immediately has a very surprising diagnosis and goes through three rounds of chemotherapy. For him to work himself back on the court is just an unbelievable accomplishment."

While it is not clear what his role will be, tonight's matchup against the Bucks sees the Oklahoma City Thunder down all of their creators with Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Sixth man Ajay Mitchell and even playmaking big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

This gives the chance for Topic, in his minutes, to really shine as a playmaker as he has his entire basketball life including this week in the NBA G League.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of Nikola Topic's debut and this entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.