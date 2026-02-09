Thunder Guard Nikola Topic to Play for OKC Blue Today

In late-October, Thunder guard Nikola Topic recieved a diagnosis for testicular cancer. Monday evening, he's projected to take the floor for the Oklahoma City Blue, the team's G League affiliate.

Per an early-January update from Topic's agent Misko Raznatovic, the 20-year-old successfully completed chemotherapy after working with oncologists as both the University of Oklahoma and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. No timetable for Topic's return was given, but Raznatovic said he was returning to the training process.

"It's hard to pinpoint a timeline, but I sincerely hope he gets minutes this year, not only in the G League but on the NBA floor as well, if everything goes the way it is right now," Raznatovic said.

Topic, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has yet to play in a regular season game for the Thunder. He missed the entirety of his first season with the team due to a knee injury suffered prior to his drafting, and has been working through treatment this season.

Prior to his knee injury, he was looked at as one of the top prospects in the ’24 draft class, showcasing premier passing ability and feel for the game. He played for Mega in the ABA, before transferring to EuroLeague. He slipped to OKC at No. 12 on draft night, and the organization didn't pass him up.

Topic played in last year’s Summer League slate, averaging an event-high 7.3 assists per game through three contests. He played in 27.3 minutes per game, averaging 11.0 points on 36% shooting, with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

He also played in one preseason game against Charlotte, tacking on 10 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal.

The Thunder organization has been complimentary of Topic's character through this process, noting his professionalism and maturity to be dealing with this situation at such a young age.

"He's handling this the same way he's always handled everything we've ever seen," head coach Mark Daigneault said, "Which is with unbelievable professionalism, maturity and mental toughness. All the things that he has exhibited to this point are being tested, and he's passing the test."

“[Topic] is a really remarkable, remarkable guy,” General Manager Sam Presti said. “I think everybody knows that, that’s been around him. Extraordinarily mature, composed, resilient. He has all the tools that you could ask for somebody to take on and conquer the situation.”

The Blue face off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 9 in Oklahoma City, OK.

OKC Thunder guard Nikola Topic out here warming up pregame ahead of his OKC Blue debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/kQDIgP1U7S — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 9, 2026