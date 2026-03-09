Nuggets' Guard Questionable to Play as OKC Thunder Get One Back

The Thunder and Nuggets are set to face off again tonight in what's sure to be an important, intense game.

The last time these two faced off spurred a Thunder overtime win, nationally highlighed by a play from guard Luguentz Dort on Nikola Jokic. Now, they'll match up once again, with Denver having fallen further down the standings, and OKC looking to maintain its grip on No. 1 as the Spurs surge.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Nuggets:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Alex Caruso — Questionable: Left hip contusion

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left calf contusion

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Flu

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgery recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Denver Nuggets injuries:

DaRon Holmes — Out: G League

Curtis Jones — Out: G League

Jamal Murray — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

KJ Simpson — Out: G League

Peyton Watson — Out: Right hamstring strain

The Thunder’s most notable injury report update comes in the form of Ajay Mitchell’s expunging. He missed 20 games due to an abdominal strain and subsequent sprained ankle, and will now finally make his return against Denver.

Mitchell has been one of the team’s most impactful players this season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Prior to injury he was looked at as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate, bringing much-needed creation ability to the Thunder’s bench unit.

Mitchell’s exclusion is great for OKC, though they’re still dealing with a lengthy injury report continually highlighted by Jalen Williams, who is at least past his re-evaluation window on a second stint with a strained hamstring.

Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are both questionable to play, the former being listed with the flu, and the latter having exited the bout with New York after landing on his hip.

Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as out with a calf contusion, and two-way center Branden Carson is out with a back strain.

The Nuggets have dealt with extensive injuries of their own this season, but finally seem to be getting healthier in the home stretch. Three of their five listings are due to G League assignment.

Notably, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable to play with an ankle sprain suffered against the Knicks on March 6. He played in just 18 minutes, scoring 12 points and needing to be helped off the floor. Also listed is Peyton Watson, who’s been crucial to the team’s success this season.

The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK. The game will be aired on Peacock and NBCSN.