OKC Blue busy in NBA G League Draft, Former Thunder Selected No. 1
Saturday was busy for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization. The Thunder battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena tonight but their NBA G League organization, the OKC Blue, took part in the annual NBA G League Draft.
The Oklahoma City Blue have already put together a loaded roster, highlighted by former first round pick Dariq Whitehead this offseason, joining Malaki Flynn, Brooks Barnhizer, Chris Youngblood, Branden Carlson and perhaps Nikola Topic down on the farm. Today, the OKC Blue waltzed into the NBA G League draft with a jaw-dropping four selections. However, the NBA G League drafts works most similarly to MLB's Rule 5 draft. Despite owning those picks, a team can opt out of making a selection which then eliminates their ability to pick again.
OKC made two of their four selections in today's NBA G League draft, grabbing Vinicius da Silva with the No. 13 pick in the opening round. da Silva is 24-years-old and a seven-footer who averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks on 55% shooting from the floor, 16% shooting from beyond the arc and 55% shooting from the charity stripe last year.
With the Blue's second and final selection, they added Division II forward John Harge, from Adams State University, where he averaged 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per contest, including a ten-point outing in Lawton, OK. against the Cameron Aggies.
These are two solid additions for the Oklahoma City Blue, to add into a great developmental system that has more success stories than most NBA G League teams. The standard across basketball.
The Oklahoma City Blue will start their season Friday, Nov. 7 on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
To start the NBA G League Draft, the South Bay Lakers were put on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. The selection hits home with Oklahoma City, as former OKC Thunder first round pick –– and Blue assignee –– Dillon Jones was the top overall pick for the Lakers organization.
Jones is an NBA Champion for the Thunder, and just a year removed from beyond a first-round pick by Oklahoma City in the 2024 NBA Draft and now finds himself to the top of the NBA G League draft.
The Weber State swingman was made eligible for the NBA G League draft after seeing his standard contract waived in training camp with the Washington Wizards.