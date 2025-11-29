OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup For Jalen Williams Return

Friday night will be a special game full of storylines. Not only is Jalen Williams making his season debut as the All-NBA swingman, who has missed the first 19 games of the season as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery that included a follow-up procedure at the end of last month, but this game has the biggest stakes of the night regarding the next step of the NBA Cup.

Friday is the final day of NBA Cup Pool Play and both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns are still alive to advance to the knockout round. The winner automatically qualifies for the NBA Cup Knockout round, winning Group A in the Western Conference. The loser has to watch the L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies game, hoping to cling to the point differential tiebreaker and become the wild card representative for the Western Conference.

In this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder are as healthy as they have ever been this season. Only down two key rotational pieces as Isaiah Hartenstein was a late add to the injury report with ankle soreness ruling him out for the contest and top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins will miss his 11th straight game due to an adductor strain.

This gives Mark Daigneault an interesting decision to make in the starting lineup, likely going away from the double-big staple while adding back Jalen Williams to the fold. There are plenty of contenders to get the spot start in place of Hartenstein, most notably defensive ace Cason Wallace. Though, Daigneault could also toss out Sopohmore sensation Ajay Mitchell or if he really wants to be creative Jaylin Williams to keep the double-big look the team is used to.

However, to best match up with the Suns it would seem Wallace makes the most sense. The 12-7 Suns come into this game missing Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Jalen Green.

About 30 minutes before tip-off, the two sides announced their first five for this pivotal contest and Williams' season debut.

Nov 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Phoenix Suns Starters

Devin Booker, G

Collin Gillespe, G

Dillon Brooks, F

Royce O'Neale, F

Mark Williams, C

This game will determine who wins Group A in the Western Conference and advances to the NBA Cup Knockout stage. The loser though still has a shot to advance as the wild card representative via the point differential tie breakers. The best shot for a second Group A team to advance to the knockout round is with a narrow loss tonight in the Suns-Thunder game, securing the tie breaker and two entries into the knockout round.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will find out their fate for the added games to their schedule via the NBA Cup and prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night for the third time this month.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the NBA Cup and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.