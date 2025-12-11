OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup For NBA Cup QuarterFinal Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday as part of the NBA Cup knockout stage. In this quarterfinal matchup, there is a lot on the line. The winner advances to Vegas as they get to continue their pursuit of the NBA Cup Championship and cash prize. The loser gets added an 82nd game on their second, which is only a typical regular season affair.

Just 80 minutes before tip-off, the Phoenix Suns saw star guard Devin Booker be downgraded to out for this contest as he continues to deal with a groin injury. This leaves the Suns without their lead ball handler and down their top two bucket getters, with Jalen Green still in street clothes due to a hamstring injury.

This puts a ton of pressure on Collin Gillespie and Dillon Brooks to deliver on the offensive end against a historically great Oklahoma City defense. For a Suns team that even with Booker were forced into 18 turnovers, this isn't great news for Phoenix.

However, in the last game, the Suns were able to dominate the glass and that went a long way in keeping the game close. If they can have that same success and generate second chance points, the Suns can hang in this contest and fight for their spot in Vegas.

30 minutes before tip-off, both sides down a starter, announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's quarterfinal bout.

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gives a thumbs up to his team during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Grayson Allen, G

Collin Gillespie, G

Dillon Brooks, F

Ryan Dunn, F

Mark Williams, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns set the table for the second quarterfinals matchup in the Western Conference, taking place in Los Angeles as the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs. The two winners will meet in Las Vegas, NV for the final four of the NBA Cup tournament. It will see the winners of tonight's game doing battle on the Western Conference side of the bracket, and fighting for the chance to play the winner of the Orlando Magic-New York Knicks clash on the Eastern Conference side of things. The NBA Cup championship game is set for Tuesday night in Vegas.

Meanwhile, the two losers of tonight's games will face off against one another to make up the 82nd game on each party's schedule. The date and location of that game is to be determined after the fallout from tonight's games and the dust settles.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Cup journey, the fall out from it and the entire 2025-26 campaign. The OKC Thudner are attempting to chase history as well as be the first back-to-back winner in the NBA since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.