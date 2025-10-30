OKC Thunder Continue to Rave About Ajay Mitchell
The Oklahoma City Thunder have gutted their way to 5-0 through no shortage of adversity. On top of being short-handed and missing key role players, the Thunder have played in a league-high 35 clutch minutes, two double overtime games, endured a back-to-back and have yet to play in the same city two games in a row.
While missing Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, and Nikola Topic, who have yet to make their season debuts, and with Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso missing at least one game each, second-year guard Ajay Mitchell has been a bright spot for the Bricktown Ballers.
In the first five games, the 23-year-old is averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0,2 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 100% at the charity stripe on 13 free throws to date as he logs 26.6 minutes a night.
On Tuesday against the Kings, Mitchell turned in 18 points, an assist, and two steals while shooting 46% from the field and going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. His outing helped the Thunder grind out a six-point win over Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back.
"I thought tonight was a great night for him... Tonight was tough. He had Schroder on him a lot of the night... He had to fight through some things and maintain his competitiveness," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said Tuesday night following the Thunder's win over the Kings.
The Thunder bench boss wasn't the only one impressed with Mitchell so far this season.
"He's really comfortable. That's the big thing... Every time he has the ball, you always expect him to make a big play. He's had a really good start to the season," Defensive ace Lu Dort said on Tuesday night.
Mitchell has displayed great maturity throughout these five games, totaling just 41 career contests in the NBA thus far. His poise with the ball in his hands is helping a laboring Thunder offense and scoring output has carried them to wins.
"They're gonna have a game plan for him, and then he's gonna have to figure out how to still be himself through the game plan. Usually, the more tools you have, the better off you are. He has so many tools that it doesn't really matter what you do out there. He's just showing the world that game by game you can plug him in anywhere, in any lineup." Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained.
Gilgeous-Alexander is callign his shot that NBA teams will need to adjust to the youngster. If and when that happens, it opens the floor for the entire team. That is one less body oppositions can throw at the Thunder superstar and their All-NBA forward once Williams returns to the fold.
There is plenty of reason for optimism around Mitchell in Bricktown and his hot streak is more than sustainable.