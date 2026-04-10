OKC Thunder Could Land in Perfect Playoff Bracket for Title Defense

Oklahoma City is the top seed in the league again, but it might get the perfect draw of opponents if the final days of the regular season go its way.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder clinched the best record in the NBA for the second straight season with a win over the LA Clippers. Now, with the San Antonio Spurs no longer having a chance to catch the Thunder, it appears the defending champions are ready to take a couple of rest days to finish the regular season.

With a lengthy injury report featuring almost the entire projected postseason rotation on the sidelines, the Thunder are a clear underdog in Denver for Friday’s matchup against the Nuggets. While championship teams don’t often have an incentive to lose, a loss on Friday would put the Thunder one step closer to having the ideal bracket for the first two rounds.

There are only TWO game days remaining in the regular season. Seeding possibilities entering Friday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iB6dHjIp4i — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 10, 2026

Considering the Spurs and Nuggets are the two top contenders in the West below the Thunder, having to face only one of them in the postseason could be huge. As of now, Denver is in the No. 3 seed, but to clinch that spot, it needs a combination of two wins or Lakers losses, thanks to Los Angeles having the tiebreaker.

Although Houston is also in the mix, its spot in the 4-5 matchup will likely remain unchanged. So, if the Thunder can get some stuff to fall their way in the final two days of the regular season, it might go into the postseason with San Antonio, Denver and Minnesota on the other side of the bracket, never having to face any of those squads until the conference finals.

While the Rockets or Lakers would still be giving it their all in a potential second-round matchup against the Thunder, those opponents should be far easier than a potential Nuggets second-round rematch. Through 80 games, the Lakers have the eight-best net rating in the West, and the Rockets’ third-best rating among West teams is a bit less intimidating as a result of Steven Adams’ injury.

Ultimately, any playoff bracket could be viewed as a perfect one for the Thunder, given that they’ve secured home-court advantage throughout the postseason and only lost two home games in the 2025 playoffs. Still, there could be some massive implications if Oklahoma City is able to avoid a long series until the Western Conference Finals.

There’s never a sure thing in the postseason, but getting a bracket with San Antonio, Denver and Minnesota on the other side could deliver a perfect storm for the Thunder to repeat.